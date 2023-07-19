McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.86.

NYSE MCD opened at $293.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.44. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

