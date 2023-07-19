General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

