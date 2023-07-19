Stephens Increases West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $420.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $384.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.19 and a 200 day moving average of $327.59. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $389.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

