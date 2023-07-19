Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

