Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

