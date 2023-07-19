Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at HSBC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HSBC from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $197.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.84. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Globant by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Globant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Globant by 684.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

