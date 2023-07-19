Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at HSBC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HSBC from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of GLOB opened at $197.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.84. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Globant
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Globant by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Globant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Globant by 684.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
