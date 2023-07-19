Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) versus Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Financial Comparison

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Heaven Group and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 1 6 6 0 2.38

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $31.46, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 1.48 $108.93 million $1.24 19.42

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Six Flags Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 7.69% -13.15% 4.91%

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Golden Heaven Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. It operates parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

