Reviewing Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Haidilao International and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haidilao International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Haidilao International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haidilao International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.36 $38.62 million $1.20 17.91

This table compares Haidilao International and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Haidilao International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Haidilao International and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haidilao International N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.66% 32.00% 8.63%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Haidilao International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine. In addition, the company is involved in logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses. It owns and operates restaurants in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

