Reviewing AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) and SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) and SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdvanSix and SGL Carbon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.95 billion 0.54 $171.89 million $4.98 7.59 SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A ($4.10) -2.09

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than SGL Carbon. SGL Carbon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdvanSix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.2% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of SGL Carbon shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of AdvanSix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AdvanSix and SGL Carbon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 SGL Carbon 0 0 4 0 3.00

AdvanSix presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. SGL Carbon has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than SGL Carbon.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and SGL Carbon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 7.70% 19.88% 9.90% SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdvanSix beats SGL Carbon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products. The company also provides composite solutions, such as energy storage systems, lead springs, skin and structure, thermoplastic profiles, and friction components; fuel cells for energy conversion, as well as for passenger cars and trains, and ferries for zero emission mobile applications; and carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and composites for aerospace industry. In addition, it offers isostatic graphite to produce compound semiconductor layers; silicon carbide coatings for semiconductor production; and heat exchangers, columns, quenchers, pumps, components and assemblies, and pipings, as well as sealing materials for process technology. SGL Carbon SE was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

