TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NYSE TIXT opened at $9.84 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

