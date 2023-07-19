Head to Head Comparison: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GAN has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Rumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.58 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.41 Rumble $39.38 million 80.44 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GAN and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Rumble has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.81%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than GAN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66% Rumble N/A -6.76% -4.70%

Summary

Rumble beats GAN on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

