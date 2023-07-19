Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) versus Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Critical Analysis

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mirage Energy and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers 51.60% 40.01% 19.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.27 Scorpio Tankers $1.77 billion 1.32 $637.25 million $15.01 2.82

This table compares Mirage Energy and Scorpio Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mirage Energy and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 0 6 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.32%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Mirage Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

