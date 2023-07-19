Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

