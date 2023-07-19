Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.24.

SNOW stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,818 shares of company stock valued at $111,894,433. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

