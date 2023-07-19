Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $331.00 at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $296.64 on Monday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $191.88 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.66 and a 200 day moving average of $278.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

