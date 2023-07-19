Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 5.00 -$247.12 million ($1.21) -5.93 Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 145.92 -$102.70 million ($2.22) -2.47

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.6% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -78.10% N/A -42.51% Omega Therapeutics -4,643.24% -82.93% -64.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63 Omega Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 99.24%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.36%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Omega Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.