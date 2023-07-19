ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

ON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $35.33 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $2,737,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile



On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

