Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) & Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Financial Comparison

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 4 5 0 2.56 Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus target price of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $718.91 million 5.22 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -68.11 Knife River $2.53 billion 0.99 $116.22 million N/A N/A

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -6.10% 1.52% 1.02% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Knife River on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Keno Hill mine located in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon Territory, Canada; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

