MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $502.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average of $506.11.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

