Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $394.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $411.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.