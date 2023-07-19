BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BGNE. 3M reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.43.

BeiGene Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $194.71 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock worth $558,481,796 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene



BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

