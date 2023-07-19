LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $66.73.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LivaNova by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $256,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

