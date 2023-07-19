Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 0.6 %

GRIN opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

