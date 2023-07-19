Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.
Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 0.6 %
GRIN opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grindrod Shipping
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.