Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.98. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.