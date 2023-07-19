StockNews.com Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to “Sell”

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $215.61 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $173.51 and a 12-month high of $324.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

