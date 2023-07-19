StockNews.com Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to “Sell”

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $215.61 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $173.51 and a 12-month high of $324.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hingham Institution for Savings
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.