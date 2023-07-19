Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

