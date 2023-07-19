NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $223.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

