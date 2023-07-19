Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $48.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $44.36 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.