Morgan Stanley Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $102.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $99.36.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

