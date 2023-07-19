Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $373.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $354.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.23. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $355.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.