Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Stock Up 3.4 %

BSVN opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

