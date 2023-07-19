Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Stock Up 3.4 %

BSVN opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

