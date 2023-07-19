Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

