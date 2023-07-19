Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Aura Systems stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Aura Systems
