GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. Bank of America cut their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 1.6 %

GDRX stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.