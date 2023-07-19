Oppenheimer Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

DDOG stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

