Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Grows By 31.4%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

