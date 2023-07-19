Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $724.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 400.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

