Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $112.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

DDOG opened at $113.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

