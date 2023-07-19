ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million. Research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
