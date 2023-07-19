ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million. Research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4,102.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

