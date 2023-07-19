Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,772,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 7,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANCTF. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

