Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $99.00 at Bank of America

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

