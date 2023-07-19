Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

