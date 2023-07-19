Oppenheimer Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,350.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,120.59.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,151.90 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,291.63 and a 1-year high of $2,173.63. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,799.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

