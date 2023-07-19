Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,025.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,120.59.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,151.90 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,291.63 and a 1 year high of $2,173.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,799.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.