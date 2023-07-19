Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

