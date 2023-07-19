Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
