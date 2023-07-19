TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $436.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

