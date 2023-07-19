Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,817.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,721.25 ($48.66).

SXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.53) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($55.77) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,587 ($46.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,383.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($50.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,643.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,516.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

