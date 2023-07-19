Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on JUSHF. ATB Capital began coverage on Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About Jushi

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jushi will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

