MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $96.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE MSM opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $99.11.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

