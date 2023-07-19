ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $71.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.17.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

