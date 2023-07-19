Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $14.71

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

ANNX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

